Superyachts in Montenegro marina: the small Balkan state is known as the 'Russian riviera' due to its popularity with oligarchs (Photo: Daniel Nyul)

Montenegro-EU talks advance in Russia's shadow

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has opened four new chapters in accession talks with Montenegro, while continuing to criticise lack of rule of law in Turkey and the wider Balkans region.

The Montenegro decision was taken at an intergovernmental meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (16 December) and covers chapters on: statistics; consumer and health protection; customs union; and financial and budgetary affairs.

It brings to 16 out of 35 the number of sections now open and confirms Podgorice’s lead position i...

