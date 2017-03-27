EU at odds on meaning of migrant 'solidarity'

Europe's display of unity in Rome over the weekend came under pressure as EU interior ministers gathered to discuss migration on Monday (27 March).
The talks held in Brussels were billed as an "exchange of views" and "stock taking" exercise.
But the political realities quickly surfaced as the most pressing migration reforms and issues remained unresolved.
Ministers remained at odds over the EU principle of “solidarity" and how it should apply in a key asylum rule known as Du...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
