Dijsselbloem: "I know my statement, it came from this mouth." (Photo: Council of the EU)

Eurozone chief in 'drinks and women' row

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

[Updated on Wednesday 22 March at 14.00] Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem is facing calls for resignation after suggesting that crisis-hit countries in southern Europe spent "money on drinks and women" before being helped by others.\n \n"As a Social Democrat, I attribute exceptional importance to solidarity. [But] you also have obligations. You cannot spend all the money on drinks and women and then ask for help," said Dijsselbloem in an interview with Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine ...

