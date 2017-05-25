Ad
euobserver
An alternative transport system proposed by the International Transport Forum would remove traffic congestion from the streets of Lisbon. (Photo: Chris Bentley)

Magazine

Car-sharing's promise of clean cities

Green Economy
Business
Regions & Cities
by Peter Teffer, Berlin,

Would you hand in your car, if you knew that public transport in your city could be completely overhauled and made more attractive?

Imagine if you could order a shared taxi with your smartphone, which would bring you door-to-door to your destination, without any transfers. You could book it in real-time, with a maximum waiting time of ten minutes, and you'd share it with a maximum of five others.

Or perhaps you'd opt for the taxi-bus, which you would have to book thirty minutes i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyBusinessRegions & CitiesMagazine

Related articles

Europeans mount bikes to mark World Car-free Day
Climate change: nations talk, but cities act
Smart cities: helping to improve our lives and save the planet
Climate Change - what are the regions doing?
An alternative transport system proposed by the International Transport Forum would remove traffic congestion from the streets of Lisbon. (Photo: Chris Bentley)

Tags

Green EconomyBusinessRegions & CitiesMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections