ECB defends "whatever it takes" scheme in EU court

ECB lawyers defended the bond-buying programme at the heart of Mario Draghi's promise to do "whatever it takes" to protect the eurozone at the EU’s top court in Luxembourg on Tuesday (14 October).
The case was brought by German plaintiffs, including Peter Gauweiler - an MP from the Christian Social Union, a junior member of chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition - several academics, and the opposition Die Linke party.
The European Central Bank's (ECB) lawyer, Hans-George Kammann, ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
