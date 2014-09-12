All eyes on Scottish independence vote this WEEK

This week most of the EU's attention will focus on Scottish voters who, on Thursday, will decide whether they want their country to break away from its 300-year union with rest of the UK.

Already a searing political issue in the UK where polls put the yes and no camp neck and neck, it is also of huge interest to the rest of the EU which contains several independence-minded regions.

Topping the list of such regions is Catalonia which wants to have an independence referendum of its ...