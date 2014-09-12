Ad
Rosneft oil exploration project in the Arctic (Photo: rosneft.com)

EU names 24 new people, 14 firms in Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have added Russia’s top oil firms, an oligarch, and a leading nationalist MP to their blacklist.

The names were published in the bloc’s Official Journal on Friday (12 September) in reaction to Russia’s invasion of east Ukraine last week.

The new regulation forbids EU entities from buying debt with a 30 or more day maturity, issuing loans, or selling financial services t...

