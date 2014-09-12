EU names 24 new people, 14 firms in Russia sanctions

EU countries have added Russia’s top oil firms, an oligarch, and a leading nationalist MP to their blacklist.
The names were published in the bloc’s Official Journal on Friday (12 September) in reaction to Russia’s invasion of east Ukraine last week.
The new regulation forbids EU entities from buying debt with a 30 or more day maturity, issuing loans, or selling financial services t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.