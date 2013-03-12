Ad
euobserver
Back to the Deutsche Mark - one third of Germans would like that (Photo: robert.linden)

New anti-euro party forms in Germany

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

A new party in favour of returning to the Deutsche Mark is taking shape in Germany, hoping to attract voters disillusioned by the political establishment.

Unlike other European countries, Germany's firm pro-EU and pro-euro stance is deeply anchored in the public psyche, with eurosceptic rhetoric taking place only on the fringes of the political spectrum.

But the new "Alternative for Germany" party is hoping to capitalise on a growing resentment about the euro-crisis and what Germ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Adenauer grandson challenges Merkel on euro-policy
Back to the Deutsche Mark - one third of Germans would like that (Photo: robert.linden)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections