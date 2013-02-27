Bulgaria's winter of discontent

Sunday (24 February) was another day of huge protests in Bulgaria.

More than 100,000 people hit the streets in more than 40 towns in what local media described as the biggest demonstrations since 1997, when mass demonstrations over hyperinflation led to the fall of the then Socialist government.

The latest protests were still going on on Tuesday, for the 17th day in a row.

In another echo of 1997, they forced the centre-right government of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to s...