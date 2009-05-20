Turkey receives reassurance on EU membership bid

The European Commission as well as the current and upcoming EU presidencies on Tuesday (19 May) reassured Turkey that it is negotiating for full membership of the European Union, despite France and Germany repeatedly stating their opposition.

"The European Commission is committed to the EU accession process of Turkey ... on the basis of the negotiating framework that was adopted by unanimity by all [EU] member states and Turkey in October 2005," EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn sai...