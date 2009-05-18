Turkey angered by Franco-German enlargement remarks

Turkey has been promised that it will one day join the European Union and recent statements by some member states against Turkish EU membership are "violating" this understanding, Turkish president Abdullah Gul has said.

"There has been a unanimous decision [by EU member states] to start negotiations with Turkey" leading to its accession to the EU, Mr Gul was reported by AFP as saying on the sidelines of an official trip to neighbouring Syria on Sunday (17 May).

"Any discussion o...