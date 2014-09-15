MEPs threaten budget suspension over transparency

A handful of MEPs are asking the parliament to withhold millions of euros from the European Commission to force greater transparency in the Brussels executive.
The deputies say the commission is not serious in its efforts in making so-called expert groups more open and better balanced.
Expert groups offer advice and opinions to commission officials drafting new policies, but many are said to neglect or under-represent the views of civil society.
“One-sided expert groups lead...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
