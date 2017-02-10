Athens: Refugee kids stuck in EU limbo

A centre for minors seeking asylum in the outskirts of Athens offers an almost idyllic setting.

Surrounded by olive trees and overlooked by Mount Hymettus, the facility has become a sanctuary for children, some as young as eight.

They come from Syria, Pakistan, and elsewhere. All arrived alone, without a parent.

Last week, five children from Afghanistan absconded, boarding ferries in the Greek port of Patras, and are now thought to be in Italy.

"They have friends h...