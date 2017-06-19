Heated words as EU tries to limit Africa migration

EU efforts to reduce the amount of migrants coming from Africa are seeing “first results”, amid flaring political tension on immigration.

The numbers of people in transit in Niger had fallen drastically and voluntary deportations from Libya had more than doubled thanks to EU projects, Federica Mogherini, the head of the EU foreign service, said in Luxembourg on Monday (19 June).

There were 5,000 people in Niger in May en route, most likely, to the EU, compared to 70,000 in the s...