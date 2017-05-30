Ad
euobserver
The Dutch senate approved ratification of the EU-Ukraine association agreement (Photo: Minister-president Rutte)

Netherlands ratifies EU-Ukraine treaty

EU & the World
EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Dutch senate approved ratification of the EU-Ukraine free trade and association agreement on Tuesday (30 May), bringing to a close a political saga that started over a year ago when Dutch voters rejected the deal in a referendum.

Almost two-thirds of the senate voted for ratification, with opposition coming mostly from far-left and far-right parties.

It was already anticipated that a majority of senators would vote in favour, following a debate last week.

The vote of th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Dutch election: Christian Democrat would bin Ukraine treaty
Dutch PM clinches deal on Ukraine treaty
Dutch MPs look set to approve Ukraine treaty
Dutch reject EU-Ukraine treaty in referendum
The Dutch senate approved ratification of the EU-Ukraine association agreement (Photo: Minister-president Rutte)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections