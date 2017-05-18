Ten reasons to stop the European social pillar 

The spirit behind the efforts of the European Commission to address the malaise felt by EU citizens towards the Union deserves to be appreciated.
However, it is by no means certain that last month's proposal for a so-called European Pillar of Social Rights is the right remedy, with its EU-level proposals for work-life balance and parental leave.
On the contrary, there are at least ten reasons to believe the opposite.
Firstl...
