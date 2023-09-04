Ad
euobserver
People with disabilities are not automatically recognised as such when they move to another EU country (Photo: Pexels)

Feature

Burdens hindering 87m disabled citizens moving within EU

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,
People with disabilities are not automatically recognised as such when they move to another EU country (Photo: Pexels)

While some 17 million European citizens currently live or work in another member state, that reality that is almost utopian for another 87 million fellow citizens.

That's because people with disabilities are not automatically recognised as such when they move to another EU country — which delays access to essential services and entitlements.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyFeature

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

€211 a month: workers who love their job, but can't live from it
For the EU disabled, earning money can mean losing benefits
Disabled people still feel like second-class citizens in EU
EU's Just Transition Fund excludes local bodies and puts workers at risk
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections