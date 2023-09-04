Burdens hindering 87m disabled citizens moving within EU

While some 17 million European citizens currently live or work in another member state, that reality that is almost utopian for another 87 million fellow citizens.
That's because people with disabilities are not automatically recognised as such when they move to another EU country — which delays access to essential services and entitlements....
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.