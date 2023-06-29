Ad
euobserver
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and EU Council president Charles Michel address the press on arrival at the EU summit on Thursday (Photo: European Council)

EU summit avoids Wagner, attention switches to Belarus

EU Political
Ukraine
by Mikhail Komin, Brussels,

Immediately prior to the EU summit, an EU official briefed the press that the recent military uprising in Russia would be 'the elephant in the room' for all discussions concerning Ukraine.

But Thursday (29 June), the first day of the two-day Brussels summit, indicated that EU leaders were not shying away from addressing internal issues within Russia and were actively contemplating potential solutions to mitigate risks for the EU in th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Mikhail Komin is editor at independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe, and currently a resident journalist at EUobserver.

Related articles

Russia, Putin, Wagner — and Africa
Glock diplomacy: African gift sheds light on Wagner leaders
EU on Wagner: Putin 'bitten by own monster'
EU summit to sweat over Russian frozen asset legal worries
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and EU Council president Charles Michel address the press on arrival at the EU summit on Thursday (Photo: European Council)

Tags

EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Mikhail Komin is editor at independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe, and currently a resident journalist at EUobserver.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections