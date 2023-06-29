EU summit avoids Wagner, attention switches to Belarus

Immediately prior to the EU summit, an EU official briefed the press that the recent military uprising in Russia would be 'the elephant in the room' for all discussions concerning Ukraine.
But Thursday (29 June), the first day of the two-day Brussels summit, indicated that EU leaders were not shying away from addressing internal issues within Russia and were actively contemplating potential solutions to mitigate risks for the EU in th...
Mikhail Komin is editor at independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe, and currently a resident journalist at EUobserver.
