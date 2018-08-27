Italy targets Hungary with EU budget threat on migrants

Top officials from Italy's ruling Five Star Movement (M5S) said EU funds to Hungary should be suspended because it was unwilling to take in migrants.
The parliamentary leaders of the Italian populist party spoke ahead of a meeting on Tuesday (28 August) between Italy's far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini and Hungary's nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban.
"Countries that do not participate in relocation and which do not even deign to respond to Italy's request for help,...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
