Hungary's government has already run an anti-Soros campaign (Photo: Lydia Gall/Human Rights Watch)

Hungary to tax NGOs that 'help' migration

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The Hungarian government on Wednesday (17 January) said it would propose a set of new laws that would tax and possibly sanction Hungarian groups which "assist illegal migration" and receive foreign funding.

The package was named 'Stop Soros', referring to George Soros, the Hungarian-born US billionaire whose foundation partly helps groups that advocate for the rights of refugees.

According to the proposed measures, any organisation that aids illegal migration would have to regist...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

