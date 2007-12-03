Ad
euobserver
Companies like iTunes and eMusic sell music from different countries online (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels not planning to regulate online music market

Digital
by Jochen Luypaert,

The European Commission is currently not drawing any binding rules to regulate the online music market, despite repeated calls by the European Parliament.

At a meeting with MEPs in the legal affairs committee last month (14 November), the commission said: "The submissions analysed so far show that most stakeholders do not see the need for a framework directive, and prefer market-based solutions to regulatory intervention."

"Our recommendation is not detrimental to cultural diversi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

Parliament asks for binding online music law
McCreevy snubs MEPs over online music
Mayday launches campaign against Nice
McCreevy trying to bypass democracy, MEPs say
MEPs want EU law on online music
Cut-throat lobbying ahead of MEPs' online music vote
Companies like iTunes and eMusic sell music from different countries online (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections