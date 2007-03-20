McCreevy snubs MEPs over online music

EU internal market commissioner Charlie McCreevy wants to give his online music recommendation more time before following a European Parliament call for binding rules to regulate the EU's online music market, disappointing MEPs.
Speaking before MEPs in the parliament's legal affairs committee on Tuesday (20 March), Mr McCreevy said the effects of the 2005 commission recommendation on "collective cross-border management of copyright and related rights for legitimate online music services...
