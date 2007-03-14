Parliament asks for binding online music law

The European Parliament has called for binding rules to regulate the EU's online music market and to protect the bloc's cultural diversity.

MEPs meeting in Strasbourg on Tuesday (13 March) have, by an overwhelming majority, adopted a report by Hungarian socialist MEP Katalin Levai calling for the EU executive to replace its soft law recommendation with binding legislation.

"I was not very happy with the soft law approach taken by the commission," Ms Levai said at a press conferenc...