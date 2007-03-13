Cut-throat lobbying ahead of MEPs' online music vote

A petition signed by more than 350 songwriters and composers – including Annie Lennox and Robbie Williams – urging European lawmakers to reject a report on cross-border management of online music copyright, has been withdrawn after signatories denied having signed such a petition.

The International Federation of Music Publishers (ICMP/CIEM) sent a petition – seen by EUobserver – to MEPs on Thursday (8 March) ahead of a vote on the report on Tuesday (13 March).

The petition is one ...