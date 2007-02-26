MEPs to criticise 'big-bang' policy on music rights

MEPs in the European Parliament's legal affairs committee are set to adopt a report on collective cross-border management of copyright on Tuesday (27 February) saying a "big-bang" style introduction of competition into the collective management of authors' rights could damage cultural diversity in Europe.
Hungarian socialist MEP Katalin Levai wrote the report following the May 2005 European Commission recommendation on collective cross-border management of copyright and related rights f...
