Ad
euobserver
The EU digital music sector is set to become a €3.9 billion a year industry by 2011 (Photo: LN)

MEPs to criticise 'big-bang' policy on music rights

Digital
by Helena Spongenberg,

MEPs in the European Parliament's legal affairs committee are set to adopt a report on collective cross-border management of copyright on Tuesday (27 February) saying a "big-bang" style introduction of competition into the collective management of authors' rights could damage cultural diversity in Europe.

Hungarian socialist MEP Katalin Levai wrote the report following the May 2005 European Commission recommendation on collective cross-border management of copyright and related rights f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
The EU digital music sector is set to become a €3.9 billion a year industry by 2011 (Photo: LN)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections