Big computer lobby takes aim at Barroso

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Seven leaders of big-hitting electronics firms say their confidence is shaken in European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso, after Brussels late last year buried reforms of the EU internet download market.

"Industry's confidence has been shaken by the sudden withdrawal of the proposed reforms, we look to you personally to lead the way forward," the lobby of CEOs, chairmen and corporate presidents said in a 12 February letter addressed to the commission chief.

The broadside ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

