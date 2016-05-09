Ministers to discuss Greek debt, but no deal in sight

A meeting of eurozone finance ministers on Monday (9 May) had been presented as a deadline for an agreement between Greece and its creditors in order to unblock a new tranche of more than €5 billion in aid.

But barring a last-minute breakthrough, the ministers will only discuss the state of the discussions and try to set political conditions for progress in the coming days or weeks. For the first time, they will talk about the sustainability of Greek debt and possible debt relief.