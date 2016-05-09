Ad
euobserver
IMF chief Christine Lagarde (l) and Eurogroupe president Dijsselbloem. "We believe that specific measures, debt restructuring, and financing must now be discussed contemporaneously," Lagarde said. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Ministers to discuss Greek debt, but no deal in sight

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

A meeting of eurozone finance ministers on Monday (9 May) had been presented as a deadline for an agreement between Greece and its creditors in order to unblock a new tranche of more than €5 billion in aid.

But barring a last-minute breakthrough, the ministers will only discuss the state of the discussions and try to set political conditions for progress in the coming days or weeks.   For the first time, they will talk about the sustainability of Greek debt and possible debt relief.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greece, migration and Turkey on the agenda This WEEK
EU sides with embattled Greek PM in bailout talks
EU rejects Greek calls for bailout summit
IMF chief Christine Lagarde (l) and Eurogroupe president Dijsselbloem. "We believe that specific measures, debt restructuring, and financing must now be discussed contemporaneously," Lagarde said. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections