European political parties are largely inaccessible to users with disabilities

Disabled MEPs face a tougher path to power

by Paula Soler, Brussels,
In the EU, around 87 million people have some form of disability. Yet barely five percent of members of the European Parliament identify as disabled — why is there so little political representation of people with disabilities? Is the existing system failing them when it comes to standing for election?

EUobserver managed to get in touch with some current MEPs...

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

