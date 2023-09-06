EU's new disability card — a hit for trips, 'insufficient' for moving

The proposed new EU disability card was unveiled by the EU Commission on Wednesday (6 September), aimed at ensuring mutual recognition of disability status across all 27 member states and helping users access essential benefits and services.
"They face inequalities because the disability status is not automatically recognised when travelling to another member state," EU commissioner Věra Jourová told reporters.
For disability rights organisations, the initiative is a "real impro...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
