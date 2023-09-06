Ad
euobserver
The card is also useful for people with 'invisible' disabilities, such as autism (Photo: European Commission)

EU's new disability card — a hit for trips, 'insufficient' for moving

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The proposed new EU disability card was unveiled by the EU Commission on Wednesday (6 September), aimed at ensuring mutual recognition of disability status across all 27 member states and helping users access essential benefits and services.

"They face inequalities because the disability status is not automatically recognised when travelling to another member state," EU commissioner Věra Jourová told reporters.

For disability rights organisations, the initiative is a "real impro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

€211 a month: workers who love their job, but can't live from it
For the EU disabled, earning money can mean losing benefits
Burdens hindering 87m disabled citizens moving within EU
Disability in the EU - a 'paradigm shift'
The card is also useful for people with 'invisible' disabilities, such as autism (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections