Cheques, no balances: side-jobs in the European Parliament

For the last few weeks, Brussels has been absorbed by the spectacle of the European Parliament grilling the nominees for the new European Commission. On the whole, MEPs have done a pretty good job in asking the right questions of those in line for the Commission’s top jobs.

In particular, they have been at pains to point out the private interests of Commissioners-designate that could conflict with their official portfolios, for example the UK’s Jonathan Hill and Spain’s Arias Canete.