Putin's Russia - popular at home, becoming less popular everywhere else (Photo: Kelly)

Russia's image nosedives, as EU adds 11 names to blacklist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A new survey shows that Russia’s image has taken a battering over the Ukraine crisis, as the EU added another 11 names to its blacklist.

The survey, published by US pollsters Pew Research Center on Wednesday (9 July), says 74 percent of people in Europe have an “unfavourbale view of Russia” today compared to 54 percent last year.

Negative opinion in the US rose from 43 percent ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

