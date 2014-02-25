The slow path to building civil society in Albania

The deal to decommission Syria’s chemical weapons did not calm its civil war, but it brought gas masks and a new civic spirit onto the streets of Albania.

The small Balkan country was recently named as a possible destination for the banned munitions, which have to be removed from Syria this year.

United in their opposition to the plan, thousands of Albanians - middle-class families, students, hipsters and conservative Muslims - came together in the capital, Tirana.

Their pr...