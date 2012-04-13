This WEEK in the European Union

The EU will on Thursday (19 April) present proposals on how to get Europe back to work and increase economic growth.
Some 10.8 percent of the eurozone population is unemployed - a record high since the euro was introduced in 1999.
The initiative reflects European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso's statement in early March, saying "it is time to move from crisis mode to growth mode."
EU social affairs commissioner Laszlo Andor will present the details of the plan in...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
