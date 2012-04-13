Ad
euobserver
The is shifting focus from austerity to growth (Photo: European Community, 2006)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU will on Thursday (19 April) present proposals on how to get Europe back to work and increase economic growth.

Some 10.8 percent of the eurozone population is unemployed - a record high since the euro was introduced in 1999.

The initiative reflects European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso's statement in early March, saying "it is time to move from crisis mode to growth mode."

EU social affairs commissioner Laszlo Andor will present the details of the plan in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

This WEEK in the European Union
The is shifting focus from austerity to growth (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections