Ad
euobserver
An EU-funding building in the occupied Palestinian territories burns after Israeli bombardment (Photo: Oxfam)

Europe unwilling to condemn Israel for war crimes at UN

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

While the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday endorsed a scorching report that accuses both Israel and Hamas of war crimes during the Jewish state's bombardment of the Gaza Strip at the turn of the year, European countries on the council opposed the resolution or abstained from the vote after heavy diplomatic pressure from Tel Aviv.

A total of 25 states on the council backed a report produced by a UN fact-finding team led by South African judge Richard Goldstone, the chief pro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
An EU-funding building in the occupied Palestinian territories burns after Israeli bombardment (Photo: Oxfam)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections