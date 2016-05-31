Ad
A protest in Brussels. EU trade deals with Canada and the US face growing opposition (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

German NGOs want judges to probe EU-Canada trade deal

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Three German NGOs are planning to take legal action that they hope will invalidate the EU's free-trade deal with Canada.

Bernhard Kempen, a law academic who is leading the campaign, said that the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was "not only democratically and politically dangerous but also constitutionally alarming".

The activists say CETA modifies the "core of [Germany's] constitutional order" because it includes a "special right to sue for investors", empowers...

