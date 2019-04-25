Ad
Donald Tusk, Shinzo Abe and Jean-Claude Juncker after they sealed the free trade deal last year in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

EU and Japan in delicate trade talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Top EU officials will meet Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday (25 April) in Brussels as world leaders prepare for their G20 meeting in June in Osaka, Japan.

The prime minister will meet with EU Council president Donald Tusk and EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, only three months after a landmark free trade deal between Japan and the EU came into force, in February.

On his European tour, Abe has already held discussions in France, Italy, and met central Eur...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

