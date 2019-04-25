EU and Japan in delicate trade talks

Top EU officials will meet Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday (25 April) in Brussels as world leaders prepare for their G20 meeting in June in Osaka, Japan.

The prime minister will meet with EU Council president Donald Tusk and EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, only three months after a landmark free trade deal between Japan and the EU came into force, in February.

On his European tour, Abe has already held discussions in France, Italy, and met central Eur...