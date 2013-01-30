Ad
Harper: 'We have a National Health Service, not an international health service' (Photo: surroundsound500)

UK moots blocking health access for EU migrants

Rule of Law
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU migrants could be prevented from using Britain's National Health Service (NHS) under government measures to dissuade Romanian and Bulgarian citizens moving to the UK.

Mark Harper MP, immigration minister, indicated on Monday (28 January) that migrants without a job could be blocked from using NHS services and forced to have private health insurance.

The government is also considering whether to deport migrants who do not find a job within three months.

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

