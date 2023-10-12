EU made 'little difference' to disabled lives, find auditors

EU efforts in recent years have made "little difference" to the lives of 87 million people in the bloc with disabilities, according to a report by the European Court of Auditors on Thursday (12 October).

"People with disabilities in the EU still face an uphill struggle to get a job and fight poverty, as well as barriers to their freedom of movement," said Stef Blok, who led the audit.

Only about half of people with disabilities were in employment in 2021, compared with three-in-f...