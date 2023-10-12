Ad
Even if the pro-democratic opposition wins national elections and builds a stable majority, repairing the country will be daunting (Photo: president.pl)

Analysis

Poland's biggest election since 1989

by Jakub Jaraczewski, Poznań,

This Sunday (15 October), Poles head to vote in the most consequential parliamentary elections since the partially-free elections in 1989 that turned a Soviet satellite state into a burgeoning democracy.

The ruling right-wing party Law & Justice (PiS), led by Jarosław Kaczyński, and its minor allies, have been in power for eight years and overseen major economic successes, improvements to energy security and have rapidly expanded Polish defence capabilities in reaction to Russia's braz...

Jakub Jaraczewski is research coordinator for the rule of law at Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

