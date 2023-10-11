US backs EU windfall tax on frozen Russian assets

In her strongest wording on the subject yet, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said she supported a European proposal to use the hundreds of billions of seized Russian assets currently held by G7 countries. \n \n"I also support harnessing windfall proceeds from Russian sovereign assets immobilised in particular clearing houses and using the funds to support Ukraine," she told reporters at a press conference in Marrakech on...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
