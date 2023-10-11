Ad
EU Commission's vice-president Margaritis Schinas. For every person aged 65 or over in the EU-27, there are just over three people of working age (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU turns to legal migrants to fill labour shortages

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The EU Commission, on Wednesday (12 October), unveiled a "toolbox" for addressing Europe's demographic changes, after member states, earlier in June, raised concerns about the impact of an ageing population on public finances and labour markets.

The toolbox is based on four elements — migration, parents, youth and older people — and includes regulatory instruments, policies, and specific funding.

Next November, the commission w...

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

