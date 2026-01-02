Listen: The ‘always on’ culture and the battle for the right to disconnect

Work emails at night. Messages from your boss after dinner. The pressure to be “always on” has become the norm, blurring the line between work and life, and pushing more people toward burnout.

In this episode of Europe Talks Back, Evi Kiorri examines how digital tools, remote work, and workplace expectations are taking a toll on us and whether the growing push for a legal right to disconnect can help turn things around.

We spoke to Professor Claudia Pagliari, an expert in digital health and tech ethics at the University of Edinburgh, to understand how constant connectivity affects our minds, our health, and our relationships and what really needs to change: the law, the culture, or both.

Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” and "Europe Talks Back". The podcast is available on all major platforms.

This episode of Europe Talks Back is a rebroadcast from earlier this year. Long Story Short’s daily podcast will resume in mid-January 2026.