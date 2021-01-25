Ad
euobserver
People who regularly work from home are twice as likely to work 48 hours-plus per week (Photo: Steinar Engeland)

MEPs call for workers to have 'right to disconnect'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Parliament has called on the EU Commission to put forward a legislative proposal guaranteeing the right of workers to disconnect outside working hours - without facing consequences from employers.

The 'always on' culture, resulting from the digitalisation of work, is having a negative impact on people's work-life balance, causing a rise in unpaid overtime, exhaustion, and burnout that must come to an end, MEPs said.

"The pressure to be always 'on', always reachable, i...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

