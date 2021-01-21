Turkish minister in Brussels to discuss new migrant deal

Discussions for a new EU pact with Turkey to stem migration appear to be on the table, according to the Turkish government.
A Turkish government spokesperson on Wednesday (20 January), in an email, confirmed that the issue will be broached this week.
Turkey's minister of foreign affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his deputy Faruk Kaymakcı are currently in Brussels.
On Thursday, they are scheduled to meet EU commissioners Margaritis Schinas, Ylva Johansson, and Olivér Várhelyi. A ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
