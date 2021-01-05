EU: Bosnia 'sacrificing' homeless migrants

The plight of around 2,000 people stuck in harsh Bosnian winter conditions are being used as internal political pawns, says the European Commission.

"People's lives cannot be sacrificed for internal political power struggles," European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano told reporters on Monday (4 January).

Stano scolded Bosnia and Herzegovina, saying that the country needs to start acting like an "aspiring EU country" and get the people into immediate accommodation.

The mi...