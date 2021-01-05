Ad
Some 2,000 people are facing harsh winter conditions in Bosnia (Photo: Hannu-Pekka Laiho / International Red Cross)

EU: Bosnia 'sacrificing' homeless migrants

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The plight of around 2,000 people stuck in harsh Bosnian winter conditions are being used as internal political pawns, says the European Commission.

"People's lives cannot be sacrificed for internal political power struggles," European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano told reporters on Monday (4 January).

Stano scolded Bosnia and Herzegovina, saying that the country needs to start acting like an "aspiring EU country" and get the people into immediate accommodation.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

