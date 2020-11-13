Armenia's democracy needs EU lifeline after war ends

The end of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh is the start of a new test for Armenia's young democracy.

Protests erupted after a ceasefire deal was announced in the early hours of Tuesday (10 November) morning, with an angry mob storming parliament and beating one government official in the streets.

But that dark moment was just part of other disturbing events this week.

Less violent protests continued by day, calling for the resignation of prime minister Nikol Pashinyan.