France pledges overhaul of EU free-travel to stop terrorists

French president Emmanuel Macron has pledged profound reform of free movement in the EU in the wake of recent terrorist attacks.

"I am in favour of a deep overhaul of Schengen," he said while visiting the Franco-Spanish border on Thursday (5 November), referring to the passport-free 'Schengen' travel zone, which covers most of the EU's 27 states.

The recent jihadist killings in Paris, in the French city of Nice, and in Vienna, showed that "the terrorist risk is everywhere", he s...