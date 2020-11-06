Ad
French president Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Consilium)

France pledges overhaul of EU free-travel to stop terrorists

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron has pledged profound reform of free movement in the EU in the wake of recent terrorist attacks.

"I am in favour of a deep overhaul of Schengen," he said while visiting the Franco-Spanish border on Thursday (5 November), referring to the passport-free 'Schengen' travel zone, which covers most of the EU's 27 states.

The recent jihadist killings in Paris, in the French city of Nice, and in Vienna, showed that "the terrorist risk is everywhere", he s...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU condemns 'despicable' shooting in Vienna
