Golden Dawn leader and MEP Ioannis Lagos: upset about not pocketing his daily allowances due to coronavirus (Photo: Wikipedia)

Exclusive

Greek Nazi MEP upset he won't get EU parliament stipend

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A Greek neo-Nazi MEP recently sentenced to 13 years in jail is upset he will not be getting his daily European Parliament allowance of €323.

"It is unfair for us to have be [sic] deprived of the perdiems [sic] we are entitled to," said Ioannis Lagos, an independent Greek MEP previously representing the Golden Dawn party - a neo-Nazi outfit deemed in October as a "criminal gang" by a Greek court.

His comments were sent as an email, obtained by EUobserver, on Thursday (29 October) t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

