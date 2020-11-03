Greek Nazi MEP upset he won't get EU parliament stipend

A Greek neo-Nazi MEP recently sentenced to 13 years in jail is upset he will not be getting his daily European Parliament allowance of €323.

"It is unfair for us to have be [sic] deprived of the perdiems [sic] we are entitled to," said Ioannis Lagos, an independent Greek MEP previously representing the Golden Dawn party - a neo-Nazi outfit deemed in October as a "criminal gang" by a Greek court.

His comments were sent as an email, obtained by EUobserver, on Thursday (29 October) t...