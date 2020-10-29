Poland's assault on women's rights is just the beginning

Last week, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal imposed a virtual ban on Polish women's access to abortion care.

This massive blow to the rule of law and to citizens' rights was carried out by what Donald Tusk has rightly labelled a pseudo-tribunal, the legitimacy of which is disputed by Poland's own people and by Europe.

The court underwent changes back in 2016 when the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), and president Andrzej Duda...