State of the Union? Cities and regions will be pivotal

It's the political highlight of the EU political season: Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will make her first State of the Union speech on Wednesday (16 September). Needless to say, she will be doing so during one of the EU's most difficult periods, with a renewed wave of Covid-19 and an unprecedented economic contraction.

With loans and grants worth €750bn, the European recovery plan constitutes an historic act of solidarity for our continent and a turning point for our Union....