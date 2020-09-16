Ad
Gdansk. 'Too many of the initial coronavirus measures were taken at national level, and often overlooked the crucial role that our local and regional governments were playing' (Photo: kishjar?)

State of the Union? Cities and regions will be pivotal

by Stefano Bonaccini, Yordanka Fandakova, Jan Van Zanen, Aleksandra Maria Dulkiewicz, Bologna/Sofia/The Hague/Gdansk,

It's the political highlight of the EU political season: Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will make her first State of the Union speech on Wednesday (16 September). Needless to say, she will be doing so during one of the EU's most difficult periods, with a renewed wave of Covid-19 and an unprecedented economic contraction.

With loans and grants worth €750bn, the European recovery plan constitutes an historic act of solidarity for our continent and a turning point for our Union....

Stefano Bonaccini is president of Emilia Romagna region and president of the Council of European Municipalities and Regions. Yordanka Fandakova is mayor of Sofia. Jan Van Zanen is mayor of The Hague. Aleksandra Maria Dulkiewicz is mayor of Gdansk.

